5 Crazy Risks The Leading Men In Space’s Action Movie Marathon Take

Over the holidays, you may find yourself spending prolonged periods of time on the couch, recovering from your latest feast. But rather than feel guilty about all that hard-earned inactivity, throw yourself into Space’s Action Movie Marathon and experience a sustained jolt of adrenaline—from the safety of your living room. You may think stunt people and special effects shield actors from danger, but every action movie puts its cast in harm’s way. Just ask the stars of these five high-risk blockbusters.

1. Cliffhanger

You’d never guess it from his body or body of work, but Sylvester Stallone has many fears. When the offer to star in Cliffhanger came along in the early ’90s, he leapt at the opportunity to overcome his fear of heights. There’s no evidence that he succeeded, but the shoot definitely forced him to reckon with all kinds of uncomfortable altitudes. Stallone was less enthusiastic about overcoming his fear of bats, leaving their appearance in the film to the effects team rather than acting alongside the real bats that were on standby during the shoot.

2. True Lies

An even more physically adept action star than Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger is afraid of nothing—except dancing. True Lies made many difficult demands of the actor (including horseback riding and prolonged stays in an over-heated cockpit), but the greatest risk he endured was his onscreen tango demonstration. Schwarzenegger is no stranger to gruelling preparation, but playing True Lies’s Harry Tasker resulted in six months of dance lessons—and a valuable new skill set.

3. The Expendables 3

In The Expendables movies, no actor gets to be the centre of attention, but Jason Statham came close following one near-tragedy on the set of The Expendables 3. According to co-star Sylvester Stallone, Statham almost drowned during the shoot when a truck’s brakes failed, causing him to drive into the sea. “He was test-driving a three-ton truck and the brakes run out,” Stallone explained. “But because Jason is an Olympic-quality diver, he got out of it.” In any case, don’t be surprised if Statham never drives a truck again.

4. Speed

Keanu Reeves stars in two Action Movie Marathon titles, but he’s never been a traditional action hero. When Reeves made Speed, he already had Point Break under his belt, but director Jan de Bont insisted that his star spend several months buffing up at Gold’s Gym. Reeves had no problem with the challenges of his exercise regime or the many stunts he performed onscreen, but he did take issue with at least one risky departure from his usual screen persona: intense, emotive acting.

5. Spectre

Known for their opulence and glamour, Bond films are rarely associated with danger. While shooting Spectre, Daniel Craig suffered a minor knee injury, but coming off the triumph of Skyfall the actor was treated like royalty, making this shoot a breeze. However, Craig did encounter one undeniable risk: he was forced to repeatedly remove his shirt onscreen. According to the 47-year-old actor, an intense fear of embarrassment resulted in roughly six months of heavy lifting at the gym.

Space’s Action Movie Marathon begins on Friday, December 28 and concludes on New Year’s Day. Check out the showtimes below, and check out our Spacemas page for all of our holiday marathon details.

Friday, December 28

4:30 a.m.—Kingsman: The Secret Service (encores at 1:15 p.m. and 11 p.m.)

7 a.m.—Taken (encores at 3:45 p.m.)

9 a.m.—Taken 2 (encores at 5:45 p.m.)

11 a.m.—Taken 3 (encores at 7:45 p.m.)

1:40 a.m.—White House Down (encores on Dec. 29 at 10:15 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.)

Saturday, December 29

5:10 a.m.—Speed (encores at 3:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.)

7:30 a.m.—Air Force One (encores at 6 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.)

1 p.m.—The A-Team (encores at 11:30 p.m.)

Sunday, December 30

7:10 a.m.—The Last Stand (encores at 5:20 p.m.)

9:25 a.m.—The 6th Day (encores at 7:35 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.)

11:55 a.m.—True Lies (encores at 10:05 p.m.)

2:55 p.m.—Escape Plan (encores at 1 a.m.)

Monday, December 31

6 a.m.—John Wick (encores at 2:30 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.)

8 a.m.—Cliffhanger (encores at 4:30 p.m. and 1:10 a.m.)

10 a.m.—The Expendables 3 (encores at 6:30 p.m. and 3:20 a.m.)

12:35 p.m.—Bullet to the Head (encores at 9:10 p.m.)

Tuesday, January 1

5:55 a.m.—Spectre (encores at 9:30 p.m. and 2:15 a.m.)