Share This: John Krasinski Explains Why A Quiet Place Isn’t Really A Sequel Jon

John Krasinski has already offered hints about A Quiet Place 2, but during a recent visit to The Big Picture podcast the actor-director offered a more specific overview of his game plan. “Most sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and you have to build this entire world around just the idea that I have a hero or a villain,” he said. “That’s a lot, and I think that’s where a lot of sequels go wrong because as much as you love that hero or villain, the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work. [With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more.”

While we’ll have to wait and see how the movie turns out, Krasinski has nothing but good things to say about the writing process. “The most fun I’ve ever had in my career as a writer was writing this,” he explained. “I got to play in the most exciting world. It was actually Emily, of course, who articulated it better than me. She said… it was like, ‘No way, don’t do a second one,’ and then I pitched her my idea and she was like, ‘So you’re definitely doing that.’ She said, ‘But it’s not a sequel. It’s the second book in a series.’ She said, ‘It sounds [like] semantics, but it’s true, it really is—you’re not doing anything that’s like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna take all the things you love and just kinda repeat them but in a different way.’ It’s not A Quieter Place.”

A Quiet Place 2 arrives in theatres on May 15, 2020. Check out the trailer for the original below.