Share This: Heather Langenkamp Is Challenging Freddy To A Rematch On Elm Street Jon

Just last week, Robert Englund made it clear that he’s willing to revive Freddy Krueger and A Nightmare on Elm Street if the opportunity presents itself. In the wake of the new Halloween’s massive success, Englund’s original Elm Street adversary is also feeling a sense of excitement about the franchise’s future.

“I’m sitting here like any other scream queen in Hollywood, hoping that they revive their franchise,” Heather Langenkamp told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m not alone! I know of lots of other horror heroines who have this little bit of spring in their step thinking about the chance of perhaps being in [new versions of] the movies that they helped make famous as young people. It’s kind of crazy, but it’s definitely something I would love to do.”

According to Langenkamp, Nancy Thompson is never far from her mind, whether the franchise is being revived or not. “I love the character so much,” she explained. “She’s definitely part of me. As I grow old, she grows old inside. Every time Wes Craven used to call, and ask if I would be interested in playing Nancy one last time, I would often be incredibly excited about it. But I don’t know what forces in Hollywood are planning on that remake, or that rematch between Nancy and Freddy. I’m like my own fans. I just think, ‘Wow, that would be neat!’”

The future of this franchise remains a mystery, but you can watch the trailers for Langenkamp’s three previous Nightmare movies below.