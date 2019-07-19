Share This: This Year’s Arrowverse Crossover Event Will Include Two Supermans Jordyn

Prepare yourselves, Arrowverse fans, because this year’s annual crossover event sounds like it’s going to be a big one. According to Deadline, there will be two—yes, two—Supermans. And per the report, both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will play the Man of Steel—a character they both have experience playing before.

To refresh your memory, Routh played the iconic superhero in 2006’s Superman Returns, and in this upcoming mega-crossover, titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” he will take on the role of Clark Kent, as well as his Legends of Tomorrow character, Ray Palmer/The Atom, which was introduced to fans on Arrow. As for Hoechlin, he’ll also be suiting up as Superman, which is nothing new for him since he already portrays the character in his recurring role on The CW’s Supergirl.

We know what you’re thinking: How can there be more than one Superman? Apparently, the actors will each play the role, but in different time frames. And if you’re not sure how to feel about that, well, you’re not alone. Several Arrowverse fans on social media are thrilled that both Hoechlin and Routh will play Superman. But, of course, others are a bit more sceptical about how it’s actually going to play out on-screen.

AHHHHHHHHH TWO OF MY FAVE SUPERMANS ARE SUITING UP TOGETHER!!! I CAN DIE PEACEFULLY NOW. — devil spawn (@jaredridinghoe) July 19, 2019

Oh my god Crises on Infinite Earths gets more exciting every day. TWO SUPERMANS!!! — Gay Deer Mode 🦌🏳️‍🌈 (@Dragoture) July 19, 2019

yeah same it’s kinda weird but I guess we don’t really know the full premise yet? Idk. I just want sg to be more involved in the crossover, she had such a minimal role last year and having two supermans worries me they gon sideline her — Cas. (@lenaIuthorr) July 19, 2019

At the moment, Deadline notes that it’s unclear which episodes of the crossover will feature Hoechlin and Routh, or how these alternate time frames will actually work. What is clear, however, is that the event “will unite the entire Arrowverse franchise—Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman—in a five-episode epic that will span two quarters, with three episodes airing in December and the two concluding instalments debuting in January.”

At this point, the only thing left to do is wait for the official announcement, which the outlet says is expected to happen at Comic-Con. Hopefully, this announcement will offer a bit more insight as to what we can expect from the mega-crossover event. But if not, we’ll just have to wait until it airs to see both of our Supermans in action.



