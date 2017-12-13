Share This: These Are The 13 Coolest Vehicles In Star Wars History Space

What does the car, truck, or Gungan Bongo submarine of the future look like? If the Star Wars universe is anything to go on (speaking of which, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theatres December 15), our future means of transportation are going to be fast, intelligent, and will (on occasion) defy the laws of physics.

If the Star Wars universe is anything to go on (speaking of which, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theatres December 15), our future means of transportation are going to be fast, intelligent, and will (on occasion) defy the laws of physics.

The technology of the future (or from a galaxy far, far, away) is now within reach. That being said, we can't help but dream of the day when we'll pilot our own Podracer or be crushed under the giant metal foot of an Empire Walker. Wait, no, scratch that one. What we mean to say is, Star Wars vehicles are cool. Here are our ultimate favourites:

1. Poe Dameron’s X-Wing

Before the release of The Force Awakens, it would’ve been difficult to convince fans that the preferred craft of Rebel Alliance star pilots could get any better. But then the cunning Poe Dameron entered the scene, bringing along with him a one-of-a-kind orange and white BB-8 unit, and the coolest version of the X-Wing the galaxy has ever seen. Its distinctive black and orange paintjob made it stand out among the rest of the Resistance fleet, making it a lot easier to track as Dameron skillfully mowed his way through First Order TIE Fighters over Takodana.

2. Star Destroyer

The world was introduced to Star Wars with the iconic image of a massive Star Destroyer pursuing a comparatively puny Rebel Blockade runner in A New Hope. The Empire’s flagship crafts are the perfect analogy for the Empire itself: gigantic and mighty, but prone to weakness. Get in close enough to fire a few blasts at their deflector-shield domes and they’re toast.

3. AT-AT Walker

Better to be at the controls than anywhere else when an AT-AT enters the scene. Looking like well-fed metal dinosaurs, these slow-moving terror machines typically come with a belly full of Stormtroopers looking to decimate your sleepy desert town. (Hey, that’s what you get for harbouring Rebels).

4. Anakin’s Podracer

Every kid who sees The Phantom Menace dreams of having one of these. Meanwhile, every adult who saw The Phantom Menace as a kid is like ‘Why the hell don’t I have one of these, it’s been almost 20 years already!’

5. Hammerhead Corvette

The Hammerhead generated a whole lot of buzz when it made its film debut as one of the new vehicles that would be featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The design, however, actually dates back to a 2003 ship that inspired the Corvette: the Hammerhead-class Cruiser from the role playing video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

6. Solar Sailer

Suspend your disbelief (and most if not all of your knowledge about how science works) and get behind the undeniably cool design of Count Dooku’s Solar Sailer.

7. Tie Striker

Whether you’re talking Striker, Bomber, or Fighter, the TIE class of fighting machines are among the coolest, most iconic vehicles in the Star Wars universe. They’ve been at the centre of every epic battle, most notably the one in which Luke Skywalker evades a host of fighters to destroy the Death Star. We like the Rogue One-era Striker for its super sleek design.

8. Gungan Bongo Sub

Like, come on! What is this thing even MADE of? (Note: this is not an invitation to LucasFilm to bring Jar Jar back so that he can tell us.)

9. Imperial Shuttle

For a Darth that likes to fly in style, the Imperial Shuttle is the way to go. Part sports car, part origami crane, the Shuttle’s wings fold up upon landing. We like that (because parking is probably going to be at a premium in the future).

10. Speeder Bikes

So simple even an Ewok could operate one! The speeder bike chase through the forests of Endor is one of the most fun scenes in Return of the Jedi (and crashes are our favourite way to see a Stormtrooper get what’s coming to them). Also: they make cool sounds.

11. Sandcrawlers

The Sandcrawler is basically a Jawa fortress on tank treads and the subject of Droid nightmares (if Droids dream, that is). The moving monoliths are outfitted with metal-detecting vacuums because the Jawa are scrap metal scavengers (and to a Jawa, a Droid looks a lot like a shiny pile of future scrap metal).

12. Sith Speeder

‘Cool’ is in the eye of the beholder, okay? Alright, we admit to choosing this one for the LOLs but you have to agree, it’s better than riding a Tauntaun.

13. The Millennium Falcon

How else could we end this list other than with the iconic bucket of bolts known as the Millennium Falcon? After all, it comes with a Wookie co-pilot and the coolest chess set we’ve ever seen. (Pro tip: Let the Wookie win.)

Star Wars © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.