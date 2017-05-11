How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

This New DCOM Is Basically The Walking Dead Meets High School Musical

May 11, 2017
Stacey

If you ever wanted to see zombies on Disney Channel, your dreams are about to come true. An upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie is bringing the undead to its House of Mouse.

According to a press release on Thursday (May 11), the network is working on a zombie-filled musical called, appropriately, Zombies. Starring Meg Donnelly from American Housewife and Milo Manheim, the DCOM will explore what happens when a cheerleader named Addison (Donnelly) falls in love with Zed (Manheim), a zombie transfer student who plays football. FYI, Zed transfers to the town of Seabrook from—wait for it—Zombietown.

Jeffrey Hornaday will direct the movie musical, making Zombies his fifth DCOM. He previously directed Geek Charming, Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, and the highly-anticipated High School Musical 4.

While details about the film are currently limited, we do know the school’s head cheerleader is a human named Bucky (Trevor Tordjman), and that Kylee Russell, who starred in the DCOM Jump In! 10 years ago, will play a zombie.

High School Musical taught us to love our differences, so it seems likely that this film will do the same, even if your difference happens to be that you’re dead.

