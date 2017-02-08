Share This: How To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse Without Google Maps April

How would you survive the zombie apocalypse? Canned foods? Secure water supply? Backup solar rechargeable cell phone batteries? The complete series of The Walking Dead on Blu-ray?

What about using a Zombie Safe Zone Map?

Ryan McArthur is the owner of Design Different, a Toronto-based online shop that specializes in one-of-a-kind cool prints. His Zombie Safe Zone Maps promise to get you the quickest route out of danger (AKA, a zombie’s death grip). Perfect!

While mapping Canada, Ryan uses a lot of national parks to plan his escape routes. “I look at things mostly in national parks and wildlife reserves, and then I start looking at elevation, because zombies aren’t great at climbing,” he says.

“Then I will start to look at what you can hunt and fish for in that safe zone. Types of water you can drink, ground water, well water. Then I will look at temperature in the area as well.”

All of these factors go into planning the perfect escape. The route is then mapped and curated with tiny little zombie guys, showing you which direction to follow on your road to safety.

Cool, right?

Come at us, zombies. We’re ready for you.