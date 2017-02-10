Share This: Zack Snyder Releases Awe-Inspiring Batman v Superman VFX Video Sara

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got completely shut out at this year’s Oscars and director Zack Snyder just indirectly objected the film’s snub in one major category: Best Visual Effects.

Snyder recently released a 12-minute behind-the-scenes video revealing the extent to which scenes in Batman v Superman were digitally created or altered, telling his Twitter followers that the video is “a look behind the curtain and what my amazing VFX team is able to achieve… they are simply amazing.”

This is a look behind the curtain and what my amazing VFX team is able to achieve… they are simply amazing. https://t.co/1SsZsaA1Ye — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 8, 2017

Throughout the video, before and after shots from the film show fans how much work was put into some of Batman v Superman’s most visually intricate scenes—the backdrop for the scene where Superman goes to Capitol Hill was digitally generated and the rocket that Superman (Henry Cavill) lifts above his head was actually just a rectangular green block, which is both fascinating and mildly disappointing.

What might be most impressive is the fact that some scenes contained absolutely zero “real” elements—even scenes involving Batman and Superman themselves. Interestingly, Superman’s cape was also computer generated—maybe to ensure maximum levels of flowiness? Or maybe Synder was just keeping the wise words of Edna Mode in mind and wanted to make sure that Cavill didn’t accidentally get his cape caught in a vent.

The most interesting part of the video starts about seven minutes in, when the narrator describes the amount of work that went into creating Doomsday’s (Robin Atkin Downes) birthing sequence. According to the narrator, the visual effects team digitally simulated the movements of several different fluids, all with different colours, transparencies and viscosities, to make the sequence look as convincing as possible. He also said the team had to use 50 different layers to create the shock wave Doomsday emits after he’s born, including dust emission, red energy ribbons and large lightning strikes.

Whether or not Synder is trying to protest Batman v Superman’s lack of Oscar nominations (or overabundance of Razzie nominations) remains unclear, but we’re definitely optimistic about what the visual effects for Snyder’s next film, November 2017’s Justice League, will look like.