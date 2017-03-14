Share This: Watch The Trailer For Japan’s New Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time Sara

We didn’t think anything could dethrone the anime powerhouse that is Spirited Away, but one popular Japanese film has recently done just that.

Your Name is a 2016 Japanese animated film about two high school students—Taki, a city-dweller, and Mitsuha, who lives in a small countryside town. Both Taki and Mitsuha are somewhat dissatisfied with their lives (at one point in the film, Mitsuha dramatically exclaims “please just make me a Tokyo boy in my next life”), which get turned upside down when Taki finds himself trapped in Mitsuha’s body and Mitsuha in his. They keep switching bodies and decide to start leaving each other messages to find after they switch back. Eventually, however, Taki and Mitsuha decide that they want to meet in person and to communicate through something other than occasional notes and letters. Of course, meeting face-to-face proves to be far more difficult than it sounds.

Though the movie debuted in Japan on August 26 and screened in North America for about week last summer (so that it could qualify for Oscar nominations), Your Name isn’t getting a wide North American release until April 7. Funimation, which has licensed the film, will release both an English dub and an English subtitle version of the movie, both of which can be seen in theatres. You can watch the English dub trailer below:

Even though the trailer, on the surface, resembles a Disney Channel Original Movie commercial rather than a thought-provoking, moving piece of art, Your Name is apparently more than meets the eye. According to the few people north of the equator who were able to see the film during its limited 2016 American release, Your Name rises above its seemingly overdone body-swapping premise and features engaging characters, an interesting and complex story line, and breathtaking visuals. One Gizmodo staff writer even admitted to “fighting tears of joy and sadness” while watching the film.

And Japanese viewers clearly agree with that glowing assessment—Your Name is currently the highest grossing Japanese movie of all time, overtaking former chart topper Spirited Away, and has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Your Name’s director and screenwriter, Makoto Shinkai, also wrote the novel that the movie is based on, which might be one of many reasons why the film has been so well-received.

Look out for Your Name when it arrives in theatres on April 7.