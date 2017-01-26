Share This: The X-Men Are Coming To TV With Bryan Singer Directing Julia

The X-Men are officially coming to your television screen. The still untitled X-Men series will be set in the same universe as the current X-Men films. Matt Nix (Burn Notice) will helm the project, with Bryan Singer coming on as a producer as well as directing the pilot episode. Reports are that the show will focuses on “two ordinary parents who discover that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

The continuity of the X-Men films has always been hard to follow—blame time travel—but we’re assuming if this show takes place in the present then it will probably follow the events of Days of Future Past, with the caveat that things are not as happy between humans and mutants as the ending of that film led us to believe. The X-Men timelines are just plain confusing, but there probably won’t be a ton of character crossover between the new show and the films so maybe we can just overlook the continuity issues.

Though the A-List X-Men will probably stick to the movies, X-Men does have a rich universe full of characters that have yet to be seen outside the comics. A weekly television series will be a great way to explore new storylines that stray from the core characters we’ve seen time and again in the films.

Any other details on the new show are still scarce but with superheros popping up all over television and with the release of Logan in March, an X-Men TV show shouldn’t have a problem finding an audience.

On the subject of Logan, here’s the latest badass trailer, in case you somehow missed it: