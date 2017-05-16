How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Watch The Explosive Trailer For New Teen X-Men Series The Gifted

May 16, 2017
Crystal

Following the critical success of FX’s Legion, Fox is launching its next X-Men series later this year. Set in the X-Men cinematic universe, The Gifted follows teen siblings Lauren and Andy Strucker as they explore their newfound mutant powers, which ultimately leads to an explosive event that forces the family to go on the run from a hostile government who seek to hunt and control mutants.

The fact that their father (played by True Blood star Stephen Moyer) is a Sentinel Services agent is only just the beginning of this family’s woes. Eventually, the Struckers find refuge in an underground network of mutants, and that’s when the real fun begins.

The series seems to be set in a somewhat dystopian time where those with mutant abilities are being collected by the American government. (Sound familiar?) “The X-Men, the Brotherhood, we don’t even know if they exist anymore,” a mutant says in the trailer.

From writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer, and produced in association with Marvel Television, The Gifted will also feature Sean Teale as new mutant Eclipse, Jamie Chung as Blink, Emma Dumont as Polaris, Blair Redford as Thunderbird, and Coby Bell as Sentinel Services Agent Jace Turner. This is probably as close to a live-action X-Men: Evolution as we’re going to get, so prepare your emotions accordingly.

The Gifted is set to premiere in fall 2017 on Fox.

Trending
RELATED
News
Zac Efron Will Play Infamous Serial Killer Ted Bundy
News
Something’s Coming For Earth In This Doctor Who Clip… Something Big
News
Correction: Game Of Thrones Actually Has 5 Spinoffs In The Works
News
The New Season Of The X-Files Is Officially Coming In 2018
INNERSPACE CLIPS