How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

The X-Men TV Takeover Continues With A First Glimpse Of The Gifted

May 10, 2017
Corrina

A full-length trailer for director Bryan Singer’s X-Men universe TV show The Gifted is scheduled to drop on May 15. Ahead of that, Fox has released a very brief glimpse of the new series which will debut late this year.

The teaser runs less than a half-minute long and features only the most fleeting footage of stars Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Angel). Still, following the massive success of the truly excellent X-Men-adjacent FX show, Legion, we’re excited to see what Singer can do with a series based on the mutant franchise.

The Gifted, reads the official synopsis, is an action/adventure/family drama that “tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Meet a couple of these so-called gifted kids in the clip below and watch them use their telekinetic powers in a way most pre-teens only dream of doing: to get free snacks.

Trending
RELATED
News
Donald Glover Is Bringing Deadpool To TV
News
The Rock Wants You To Check Out The Red Band Trailer For Baywatch
Recap
Wynonna Earp Recap: Meet Two-Faced Jack, Serial Killer By Day, Serial Ki...
News
The Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Exactly What You’ve Been Waiting For
INNERSPACE CLIPS