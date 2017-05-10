Share This: The X-Men TV Takeover Continues With A First Glimpse Of The Gifted Corrina

A full-length trailer for director Bryan Singer’s X-Men universe TV show The Gifted is scheduled to drop on May 15. Ahead of that, Fox has released a very brief glimpse of the new series which will debut late this year.

The teaser runs less than a half-minute long and features only the most fleeting footage of stars Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Angel). Still, following the massive success of the truly excellent X-Men-adjacent FX show, Legion, we’re excited to see what Singer can do with a series based on the mutant franchise.

The Gifted, reads the official synopsis, is an action/adventure/family drama that “tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Meet a couple of these so-called gifted kids in the clip below and watch them use their telekinetic powers in a way most pre-teens only dream of doing: to get free snacks.