Sophie Turner And The X-Men: Dark Phoenix Cast Met An IRL Superhero

As the cast and crew prepare to start shooting X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Montreal, it looks like a real-life superhero crashed their pre-production meal. Or, you know, a handsome politician.

Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy and Sophie Turner recently posted photos on social media of several of the film’s principal cast members, as well as writer-director Simon Kinberg, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It’s hard to say whether this photo was taken before or after Trudeau lived his best life at Toronto Pride, but he looks happy and that’s all that matters. “Just met ‘the dude,'” McAvoy captioned the celebratory Instagram photo. “Thank you Canada for such a progressive, impressive and somewhat suggestive real life superhero.”

So… we’re all just going to pretend that the third act of X-Men: Apocalypse made sense? Apparently, yes!

"Just met 'the dude'.thank you Canada for such a progressive,impressive and somewhat suggestive real life superhero."

Turner posted her own photo on Instagram. (Aside: Her newly dyed locks are the perfect shade of Phoenix red.) Everyone looks slightly more poised but no less enthusiastic to be shucking oysters at the same restaurant as the huggable PM. Do we think that this was the kind of situation where some poor waiter had to take 12 photos on 12 different phones?

"Met an actual superhero today"

Also pictured are fellow X-Men Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, and Tye Sheridan, as well as some exciting new faces. Veteran stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, and Nicholas Hoult, as well as X-Men newcomer Jessica Chastain, are mysteriously missing from the cast pic, which honestly sucks for them because who does’t want to meet and make small talk with a nice Canadian like Trudeau?

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters November 2, 2018.