The New Season Of The X-Files Is Officially Coming In 2018

When Gillian Anderson appeared at Fan Expo in September, she didn’t confirm that The X-Files was coming back, but it certainly seemed likely. Since then, we’ve been given encouraging rumours, an audiobook to tide us over, and finally the much-anticipated confirmation of the show’s return. As we already revealed, Anderson, David Duchovny, and Chris Carter are all returning to their respective roles (Scully, Mulder, and showrunner), and thanks to a new update from Fox, the mystery of this revival is coming into focus.

In a press release breaking down the network’s 2018 TV lineup, it was revealed that The X-Files will be in the mix, returning with “a thrilling, 10-episode second instalment of the event series.” That’s four more episodes than you got in 2016, making the two-year gap between seasons a little more bearable—and let’s face it, anything’s better than the 14 years you waited last time.

While it’s obvious to fans why Fox would bring the show back, the network went to the trouble of making a business case for the decision: “In 2016, The X-Files drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers and was the season’s no. 2 broadcast drama, as well as the most talked-about event series on Twitter.” If that’s what it took to resolve last season’s nagging cliffhanger, no one’s complaining.

Expect to see Scully and Mulder back in action some time in early 2018.