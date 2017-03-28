How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Wynonna Earp Brings The Wild, Supernatural West To Space

March 28, 2017
Space

Catch Up On Season 1 April 15

Welcome to Purgatory, home of demons, Doc Holliday, and the descendants of the legendary Wyatt Earp. This summer, Purgatory will come to Space, as we pick up the second season of the comic book-based, Canadian Screen Award-winning original series, Wynonna Earp.

Featuring a core cast of Canadian actors including the titular demon-hunting Wynonna herself (Melanie Scrofano), the series’ first season, re-airing on Space this April following the premiere of Doctor Who, saw Earp return to her cursed hometown for the funeral of her uncle. Pretty quickly we find out that all is not well in Purgatory after several people literally lose their heads and a demonic posse attempts to hang Wynonna’s estranged sister, Waverly.

From there, it’s a life-or-death battle to send the demons plaguing Purgatory back where they belong—hell. Armed with her great-great-grandfather Wyatt Earp’s gun (the “Peacemaker”), Wynonna and her sister form unsteady alliances with the town’s shady characters who seem likely to betray them at every turn. And that’s just the first season.

Currently in production in Calgary, the second instalment of Wynonna Earp will debut on Space this summer. “We’re thrilled that Wynonna Earp is now part of the Space lineup,” said Jordy Randall of SEVEN24 Films. “Canadians across the country are now going to be able to see why this show has struck such a chord with audiences around the world.”

You can catch all 13 episodes of Wynonna Earp’s first season on Space, beginning April 15 at 10e 7p, when we’ll kick things off with a special double-episode premiere. Season 2, which will see the return of Scrofano, Tim Rozon (Being Human), Shamier Anderson (Race), and Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will air this summer. Stay tuned for the premiere date.

In the meantime, check out our 30-second promo for Season 1 below:

