Share This: She’s Back! Wynonna Earp Will Return For Season 3 On Space Space

Fridays 10e 7p

Pour another round, we’re celebrating! Space has just announced that supernatural super-hit Wynonna Earp will be back on the network for third season of hard-drinking, demon-hunting, love-triangulating good times in picturesque Purgatory.

Who’s psyched? We’d say you are, seeing as Wynonna’s audience fan base has more than doubled since we premiered the first episode of Season 2 this past June.

Scheduled to be back for round three sometime in 2018, the show promises the return of Canadian actor Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp herself.

The western/horror series, shot in Calgary, will deliver us another 12 sexy, scary episodes, no doubt replete with the snappy and sarcastic Wynonna one-liners it’s become known for.

“Space has a long tradition of investing in unconventional programs that push boundaries, and Wynonna Earp is no exception,” says the network’s Senior VP of Content and Programming. “With just two seasons under its gun holster, this spirited series has garnered accolades, amassed a loyal fan base, and captured the hearts of critics. We’re thrilled to be on board with SEVEN24 Films, and the talented cast and crew, for a third season.”

Until then, don’t forget that we’ve got five whole episodes left to go in Season 2. Next week’s instalment, “Future in the Past,” gives Wynonna the opportunity to discover the origins of the generations-old Earp curse—while Doc, Dolls, Waverly, and the rest of team race to save the future.