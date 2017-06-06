How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
Interview

Wynonna Earp Interview: Melanie Scrofano Tells Us What’s Coming Up In Season 2

June 6, 2017
Space

Season 2 Premieres June 9

“Funnest show ever.” That’s Melanie Scrofano’s assessment of her first season playing the kickass title character on Wynonna Earp. “I really liked everything she said, everything she did. It all made sense to me.”

If you’ve seen the show (Season 1 just finished airing on Space) then that probably tells you a lot about Scrofano as a person, who says that her sense of humour (and unbridled sarcasm) lines up nicely with Wynonna’s.

As we saddle up for Season 2 (okay, so no one actually rides horses in this Western) Team Earp faces a whole new set of challenges—like, beyond ridding an entire town of its undead constituency. When we last saw Wynonna’s kid sister Waverly, she wasn’t quite herself (remember that possessive puddle?). How will our hero cope with all the fresh family drama?

By doing what she’s always done. “She still has to keep saving the world,” says Scrofano.

For more insight into the world of Wynonna Earp, check out our interview with the show’s star below:

Trending
RELATED
Interview
Killjoys Interview: Patrick Garrow’s Turin Undergoes An Evolution ...
News
Evil Will Find You In The New Mist Trailer
News
Get Ready For Space’s Stacked Summer Schedule
Interview
Killjoys Interview: Morgan Kelly’s Alvis Takes Action In Season 3
INNERSPACE CLIPS