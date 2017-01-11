Share This: Woody Harrelson Will Officially School Han Solo In The Next Star Wars Spinoff Corrina

Want to know how competing in the Hunger Games stacks up against fighting in the Star Wars? Ask Woody Harrelson—he’s just landed the role of mentor to Han Solo in the upcoming standalone Star Wars anthology movie, slated for release in May of 2018.

Harrelson, who suits up as an ultra-mean monkey in this summer’s War for the Planet of the Apes, is officially a solid genre guy now. He’ll be teaming up with the new Han, Alden Ehrenreich (Stoker, Hail, Caesar!), as well as Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and the all-around awesome, super-psyched Donald Glover, who’s been cast as a young Lando Calrissian.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” said the film’s co-directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie). “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique.”

We look forward to more words of wisdom from Katniss’ former mentor.