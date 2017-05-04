Share This: Why Did It Take So Long For Hollywood To Make Wonder Woman? Jon

Depending on how you look at it, Hollywood’s current preoccupation with superheroes kicked off with 2008’s Iron Man, 2002’s Spider-Man, or even 2000’s X-Men, but in all that time, there hasn’t been a single blockbuster comic book adaptation starring a woman. That’s finally about to change with next month’s Wonder Woman—and filmmaker Patty Jenkins says it’s about time. Speaking to journalists about her first movie since 2003’s Monster, the director said she’s been wondering for years why no one brought this character to the big screen.

“In America, look at Halloween: there are hundreds of people dressed as Wonder Woman every year,” she told SciFiNews. “She’s got a huge fanbase, so why aren’t we doing this? The only thing I can think of is that the genre became synonymous with young men, and so I think there was a concern that they wouldn’t be as interested in a female lead and it’s taken years for that to sort itself out. That’s all it comes down to.”

Wonder Woman is sometimes unfairly perceived as a female Superman or Batman, but producer Charles Roven sees a distinct difference. “Wonder Woman is the only one who starts out saying: ‘That’s my destiny and I’m going to pursue it and nothing is going to stop me from doing it, not even my mother.’ I think her dynamic as a character, the way that she’s insistent on making sure her destiny is one she makes for herself—I think that defines her also as being a very different kind of superhero.”

