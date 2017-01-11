Share This: Wonder Woman Will Face Off Against Nothing Less Than A Greek God Corrina

Everybody wants to know which iconic villain Diana Prince will have to take down in DC’s standalone Wonder Woman movie, due out this summer. Now, thanks to a French film magazine’s on-set visit, we’ve got a name. If you hate spoilers, stop reading (the Internet).

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has as her number one nemesis none other than Ares, the Greek god of war. Ares rolls with the 12 Olympians (you know, Athena, Apollo, Aphrodite, etc.) and is the son of Hera and Zeus. His problem with Wonder Woman? Just all of humanity, NBD. Apparently Ares isn’t cool with the fact that his dad went ahead and created a race of weak, death-prone sub-gods, whereas Wonder Woman finds us mere mortals kinda charming (those of us who look like Chris Pine, at least).

Studio Ciné Live snagged this scoop and more: Pine dropped a major hint about how Ares will work his way into the plot, too. “I play a pilot who works for the Allies and spies on the Germans without their knowledge,” said the actor. “My character steals a notebook filled with scientific formulas in an Ottoman base, he steals a plane but is shot down in the open sea.” The scientific formulas Pine referenced are (allegedly) for a deadly gas that could obliterate the entire human race… and who’d like to see that happen? Ares, remember?

Speculation about other, auxiliary villains abounds (including this theory about Doctor Poison) but those rumours have yet to be confirmed. We’ll know when we finally get to see director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman on June 2, 2017. Check out the official trailer below: