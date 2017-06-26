Share This: Wonder Woman Has Officially Grossed More Than Any Other Female-Directed Live-Action Film Hilary

Wonder Woman broke records upon its release when its $103 million opening weekend made it the best debut for a film directed by a woman in the history of the box office.

That’s amazing and everything, but Wonder Woman is hardly through with making history and is making a point to make alllllllllllll the moneyâ€”dollars, euros, yen, you name it â€” as it’s now got a shot at becoming the top-grossing film helmed by a female director ever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman has clinched the title for the box office champ as far as live-action films goes: Thanks to the fact that it crossed the $600 million mark around June 22, Wonder Woman is the top-grossing film shot live and in the flesh. If it keeps up its momentum, the likelihood of it unseating Kung Fu Panda 2 as the top-grossing film by a female director, period, is pretty solid, as the animated sequel grossed $665.7 million following its 2011 release.

Keep on kicking ass, Wonder Woman. We’re rooting for you.