Wonder Woman Sequel Would Bring Diana To America

With record-breaking box office numbers and glowing critical reception, Wonder Woman is on its way to lassoing a sequel. Though nothing official has been announced by Warner Bros. (expect that news to come at San Diego Comic-Con in July), director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are reportedly already contracted for Wonder Woman 2.

While details are pretty scarce at the moment—after all, producer Charles Roven confirmed that nothing has been written yet—Jenkins did clarify one detail with Entertainment Weekly: The sequel would be set in the United States.

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she said. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

As for when the sequel will be set, there seems to be some debate. THR reported that the film would be “contemporary-set,” while Jenkins herself told Uproxx that she’d like a potential sequel to be another period piece. Wonder Woman is set during World War I, approximately 100 years before we meet Diana Prince in Batman v Superman. There’s a whole lot of Diana’s history left to explore.

“It is for sure [set in the 100 years prior],” Jenkins told Uproxx. “I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time. Definitely, it’s the plan.”

World War II seems like an obvious setting for Wonder Woman 2, given that the character was created by William Moulton Marston in 1941, the year the United States officially entered the conflict. Of course, a Wonder Woman film set in the 1970s would not only be a whole lot of fun, but it would also be a nice homage to the iconic Wonder Woman television show starring Lynda Carter. Not to mention, a film set in the U.S. during the turbulent Vietnam War era would make for a rich setting.

Both options seem feasible, but at this point, it’s too early to know what Jenkins has planned for future stories. The Lasso of Truth sure would be handy right about now.