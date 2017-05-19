Share This: Wonder Woman First Reactions Say It’s The Best DC Movie Yet Crystal

Annnd exhale. If you’ve been eagerly waiting (and holding your breath) to read the early reactions of Wonder Woman with uncertainty, then I have some very good news for you: The first reviews are in—and they’re stellar.

On Thursday (May 18), the social media embargo for the film finally lifted, prompting critics and members of the press to tweet their reactions to the Patty Jenkins film. Following the lukewarm critical receptions of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, DC and Warner Bros. really needed a win with Wonder Woman, and according to the critics, they finally have one. Not only is star Gal Gadot being hailed as a “legit movie star” in the iconic role, but her “magnetic” onscreen chemistry with Chris Pine (the most underrated Chris) is also “charming as hell.”

Then again, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the first major superhero film directed by a woman and starring a woman has the “heart [and] humanity” the DCEU so desperately needed. Check out some of the early Wonder Woman reactions below. (And yes, the Lasso of Truth was used to ensure complete earnestness.)

It’s easily the best of the DCEU

#WonderWoman is the best DCEU film so far. The heart of Gal Gadot’s Diana powers it, and the shift from mythic into WWI story really works. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

Easily the best of the DCEU. And I liked MAN OF STEEL. It’s part CAPTAIN AMERICA: FIRST AVENGER and part “fish out of water” THOR 1. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the easily the best DCEU movie so far. It’s got heart and a love of heroes. Pine and Gadot are charming beyond measure. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is hands down the best DCEU Film to date! Film is SO GOOD. I absolutely loved it! Bravo @PattyJenks @GalGadot @GeoffJohns 👏🏽⚔️ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I’ve been waiting for. It’s exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

Galdot and Pine have incredible chemistry

Happy to report ‘Wonder Woman’ is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

The Diana/Steve chemistry is worth the price of admission alone imho. — Greg Rucka (@ruckawriter) May 19, 2017

Was expecting to hate the relationship stuff, loved it. The fish out of water dynamic between Gadot and Pine make this film shine. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is exactly the hero we need to see right now and Pine reminds why he’s the best Chris. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

Gadot and Pine have great, funny banter together. The backdrop of WWI is bleak, but the characters never are. I rooted for them. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Gadot is Wonder Woman

I can finally tell you.. Wonder Woman is a very good film. Funnier, more action packed than you’re probably expecting. Gal is perfect as WW! — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 19, 2017

2. Gal Godot is absolutely phenomenal as #WonderWoman. She KILLS it, just surprisingly good. A truly heroic light DCEU desperately needs. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 19, 2017

My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and – best of all – absolutely empowering. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017

Also, Gal Gadot is a legit movie star. Feel free to @ me. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017

Also @GalGadot is PERFECT as #WonderWoman! I can’t wait for you guys to see this film! #SheIsWonderWoman — JennaBusch (@JennaBusch) May 19, 2017

It’s not perfect, but it’s genuinely funny

I loved Wonder Woman. First act’s a bit slow, but it’s optimistic, emotional, and *gasp* funny. Best DC movie so far. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017

It def has some problems and withers a bit in the 3rd act, but there’s no doubt I’ll be seeing it again. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It’s fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017

Happy — no, RELIEVED — to report that #WonderWoman is truly good. Funny, stirring, kick-ass, romantic. A solid, entertaining superhero film. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 19, 2017

It sounds like Wonder Woman could be the film that changes the narrative on the DC Extended Universe. With multiple projects in the works—including Joss Whedon’s solo Batgirl film and James Wan’s Aquaman movie, which is currently in production—and the long-awaited Justice League movie hitting theatres this November, DC needs all of the momentum it can get. Not to mention, Wonder Woman is also Geoff Johns first real test as the head of DC Films.

Wonder Woman hits theatres June 2.