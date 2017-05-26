Share This: These Pics Of Wonder Woman Past And Present Embracing On The Red Carpet Are So Powerful Crystal

Hera, give me the strength to make it through looking at these photos from the Los Angeles premiere of Wonder Woman without bursting into pure feminine energy.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot joined original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter on the blue carpet at the world premiere of the superhero film, as fans of all ages (some even in costume!) looked on in admiration. Gadot sparkled in a red Givenchy cutout dress, while Carter jazzed up her fitted power suit with a star-spangled clutch fit for an Amazon princess … or warrior … or ambassador.

They were also joined by fellow wonder woman and director Patty Jenkins, who told Variety on the carpet that her goal with Wonder Woman was actually very simple. “I’ve known badass women in my life, and I was just trying to make a badass,” she said.

The event also brought together some of DC’s wonder-ful women of the silver screen, from Caity Lotz (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) to Candice Patton (The Flash) to Danielle Panabaker (The Flash). Thankfully, Panabaker left the Killer Frost wig and goth wardrobe at home.

Meanwhile, Patton brought the heat on the carpet in a black cutout dress. You know Barry Allen is kicking himself in the Speed Force right now.

And Lotz evoked the power of the White Canary in a cream-coloured double breasted ensemble. Honestly, she looked ready to fight for the gods at the gates of Themyscira with that purple hair.

Wonder Woman hits theatres June 2.