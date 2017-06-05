Share This: Wonder Woman Is Officially A Huge, Historic Win For Women In Film Hilary H

Not to say we told you so, but we told you so: Wonder Woman kicked bad guy and box office ass this weekend, as Patty Jenkins’s DC superheroine epic has broken records while lassoing its way to legendary status.

With a return of $100.5 million across 4,165 theaters, Wonder Woman can now boast the best opening day and opening weekend, ever, for a film helmed by a female director. It’s also giving the competition a run for its money, too, as Variety reports that it’s performing really well compared to the opening weekends of other comic greats: The DC feature trounced the debuts of Marvel hits Iron Man, Thor, and Doctor Strange, which brought in $98.6 million, $65.7 million, and $85 million, respectively.

In short: SHOUT-OUT PATTY JENKINS AND GAL GODOT AND EVERY PERSON WHO SUPPORTED THIS MOVIE ABOUT A WOMAN SAVING THE WORLD FROM EVIL DUDES THAT WANT TO KILL PEOPLE WITH WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION AND STUFF.

Another fun fact about Wonder Woman? The audiences are predominantly female, which is a break from the norm for action-packed comic flicks: As The Hollywood Reporter mentions, estimates have Wonder Woman drawing a 52 percent female attendance, which is a flip from the typical 60 percent male crowd.

If critics and Hollywood’s most respected actors in the game can’t stop talking about what a great movie it is, and the box office is backing that up with impressive turnout numbers, it’s safe to say that Wonder Woman is a game-changing smash—and a historic one, too.