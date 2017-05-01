How do you want to login to your Space account?

Wonder Woman

New Wonder Woman TV Spot Shows A Closer Look At Ares

May 1, 2017
Emily

Wonder Woman

    RELEASE
  June 2, 2017

The brand-new TV spot for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie has arrived and we can’t contain our excitement for this one—and it’s not just because it features Chris Pine.

In the latest spot, you can see Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) kicking some serious butt using her Golden Lasso, shield, and sword in her iconic costume. DC has definitely upped their game when it comes to their movies in 2017 and hopefully Rotten Tomatoes is a little kinder to them this time around.

As the first female-led DC superhero movie, fans have been a little mad when it comes to the promotion of the film, but we assure you there’s nothing to worry about. The cover of Entertainment Weekly has Gadot looking fierce on the cover.

With Parry Jenkins directing, this is the second comic book adaptation to have a female director after Punisher: War Zone released way back in 2008.

Wonder Woman comes out June 2. Check out the TV spot below:

