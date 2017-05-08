How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Wonder Woman

We Do Not Deserve This New (And Final) Wonder Woman Trailer

May 8, 2017
Crystal

Wonder Woman

    RELEASE
  • June 2, 2017

Gal Gadot debuted the final Wonder Woman trailer at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7), and I have not fully recovered from all the emotions it’s making me feel.

Hippolyta is right: We do not deserve you, Diana!!!

In the film, Diana of Themyscira is introduced to the world of mankind by U.S. fighter pilot and undercover agent Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) during World War I. As we’ve seen in previous trailers, Diana has no qualms about kicking dudes (or Doctor Poison) in the face for the sake of peace and justice.

Wonder Woman hits theatres June 2, 2017.

