Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Responds To Wonder Woman’s Box Office Success
Sometimes it’s hard to tell whereÂ DeadpoolÂ ends andÂ Ryan ReynoldsÂ begins. They’re both foul-mouthed dudes obsessed with Hugh Jackman, but at the end of the day, they both have a heart of gold. After all,Â DeadpoolÂ isÂ a Hufflepuff, and Reynolds, well, he’s a Canadian, which is pretty much the same thing.
The Merc with a Mouth’s latest good deed? CongratulatingÂ Wonder WomanÂ on her continued box office success. Over the weekend, Patty Jenkins’sÂ Wonder WomanÂ officially passedÂ DeadpoolÂ at the domestic box office to become theÂ 10th highest-grossingÂ superhero movie of all time in the U.S. (And Diana of Themyscira isn’t done climbing the ranks!) In response to the Amazonian feat, Deadpool’s alter ego Reynolds took time to praise the critically acclaimed DCEU film on social media.
Reynolds posted a photo of Deadpool forming a heart around his Wonder Woman chain with his hands. The Deadpool-approved caption read: “The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman.”
Jenkins responded to the actor’s good sportsmanship,Â tweeting, “You are the absolute greatest, Ryan Reynolds … Thank you! We love you and your movie too.”
As forÂ Wonder Woman‘s worldwide gross, whichÂ currently sits at $745.6 million, the film has yet to premiere in Japan, which could be what it needs to overtakeÂ Deadpool‘s international haul of $783.1 million. Gird your loins, Wade:Â Wonder WomanÂ isn’t done with youâ€”or those Guardians of the Galaxyâ€”just yet.