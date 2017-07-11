Share This: Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Responds To Wonder Woman’s Box Office Success Crystal

Sometimes it’s hard to tell whereÂ DeadpoolÂ ends andÂ Ryan ReynoldsÂ begins. They’re both foul-mouthed dudes obsessed with Hugh Jackman, but at the end of the day, they both have a heart of gold. After all,Â DeadpoolÂ isÂ a Hufflepuff, and Reynolds, well, he’s a Canadian, which is pretty much the same thing.

The Merc with a Mouth’s latest good deed? CongratulatingÂ Wonder WomanÂ on her continued box office success. Over the weekend, Patty Jenkins’sÂ Wonder WomanÂ officially passedÂ DeadpoolÂ at the domestic box office to become theÂ 10th highest-grossingÂ superhero movie of all time in the U.S. (And Diana of Themyscira isn’t done climbing the ranks!) In response to the Amazonian feat, Deadpool’s alter ego Reynolds took time to praise the critically acclaimed DCEU film on social media.

The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT