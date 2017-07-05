Share This: Wonder Woman Breaks Even More Records, Defeats Batman v Superman At The Box Office Crystal

More than a month after its release andÂ Wonder WomanÂ continues to break records. Queen Hippolyta was right, Diana: We do not deserve you.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has already clinched the title of the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, and now it has finally crossed the $350 million mark at the domestic box office, making it theÂ highest-grossing filmÂ in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the U.S. [Insert Amazonian battle cry here.] Diana of Themyscira has officially kicked Batman, Superman, and the whole damn Suicide Squad to the curb.

AlthoughÂ Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeÂ is ahead when it comes to the worldwide box office, as isÂ Suicide SquadÂ by a small margin,Â Wonder WomanÂ is still in theatresâ€”and it’s still going strong. In fact, it racked up a cool $15.7 million over the holiday weekend, besting the kid friendlyÂ Cars 3.

Not to mention,Â Wonder WomanÂ is also the highest-rated film in the DCEU with a 92 percent onÂ Rotten Tomatoes. When it comes to box office domination, good reviews help (no matter what directors say). The tepid critical responses toÂ Man of Steel,Â Batman v Superman, andÂ Suicide SquadÂ led to admirable opening weekends but ultimatelyÂ swift box office declines.Â Wonder Woman, however, had the best second weekend box office ofÂ any modern superhero movie.

With the film currently at over $713 million worldwide, something tells me that Diana isn’t done breaking records.