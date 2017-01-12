Share This: 5 Movies That Prove Women Directors Are Bringing It In 2017 Sarah

Hollywood can be a tough industry to break into—especially for a female director. The very first woman to win Best Director at the Oscars was Katherine Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010. 2010! Clearly, there’s still a long way to go when it comes to equality in Hollywood.

Interested in supporting women’s voices and helping getting their ideas heard? Read up on these five awesome-looking 2017 movies directed by women.

1. Underworld: Blood Wars (Anna Foerster)



This is the fifth instalment in the Underworld franchise, and Anna Foerster’s feature directorial debut. The story has our favourite ice-eyed, cat-suited vampire death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) starting/ending wars and getting up to general thrilling and sexy vampire business. (Out now)

2. XX (St. Vincent, Karyn Kusama, Roxanne Benjamin, Jovanka Vukovik, Sofia Carrillo)



Women’s roles in horror movies tend to involve running around in skimpy outfits trying not to get killed, so it’ll be fascinating to see what happens in this horror anthology featuring four horror shorts by five women, including St. Vincent in her directorial debut! (Out February 17)

3. Before I Fall (Ry Russo-Young)



Russo-Young’s fourth feature film is also scripted by a woman (Maria Maggenti). Based on Lauren Oliver’s YA novel, the story revolves around a girl (Zoey Deutch) who relives her last day over and over. Sort of like if Groundhog Day was a dark, murder-y thriller that starred a teenage girl instead of Bill Murray. (Out March 3)

4. Raw (Julia Ducournau)



According to our TIFF review, this movie is perfect for “self-hating vegetarians and fans of grotesque body horror who are willing to watch their protagonist suffer for 98 minutes—with the occasional moment of cannibalistic bliss.” Clearly the kind of thing the horror genre was invented for. (Out March 10)

5. Wonder Woman (Patty Jenkins)



A female-directed superhero blockbuster! And not just any blockbuster: Wonder Woman! So appropriate. (Out June 2.)