How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

This Logan Photo Shows Wolverine In A Whole New Light

January 9, 2017
Julia
logan

Logan is looking pretty haggard in the newest promo shot from Logan.

Though more colourful than previous promo shots, the new image retains the same grittiness that promises to a be a main theme in the new film. With a release date less than two months away, fans are eager for any footage of the newest Wolverine flick. This will be Hugh Jackman’s ninth (NINTH!) time playing the beloved X-Men mutant on the big screen—and it may very well be his last, though Jackman admitted he may consider returning to the claws for a Deadpool teamup.

With only one trailer released so far, plot details are still scarce but we know that this film will feature the return of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and will focus on an ageing and rundown Logan.

A few weeks back, 20th Century Fox held a special screening of the first 40 minutes of the film for a select number of journalists, and while viewers are on strict notice to not reveal too much about the plot, reviews from the preview where extremely positive.

The claws will come out when Logan hits the big screen March 3, 2017. Check out the trailer below:

Trending
RELATED
home-alone
News
Home Alone Gets A Bloody Makeover
Getty
News
Chris Hemsworth Is Totally Ready To Shoot Infinity War Despite Not Havin...
Justice League
News
Justice League’s First Family Photo Is Dark, Foggy, And Awesome
beauty-and-the-beast
News
Emma Watson Sings The Most Iconic Belle Song In Stunning New Beauty And ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS