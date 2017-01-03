Share This: Ben Affleck May Not Be Directing Batman After All Julia

Bad news for Batfleck fans. While it was previously announced that Ben Affleck was all set to direct himself in The Batman, it’s now looking a little shaky as to whether that remains true. In a recent interview, Affleck revealed that there’s still no script for the flick and took a hard stance on only signing on to direct if he thinks it’s up to scuff, saying “If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

After mixed reviews for both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, we can’t really blame Affleck for being a little hesitant to sign on for anything he doesn’t fully believe in, especially as he’ll be under far more scrutiny if he’s directing in addition to acting.

While we’re still holding out hope for an all Affleck Batman movie, the actor/director will still get plenty of screen time in Justice League, which is scheduled for release on November 16, 2017.