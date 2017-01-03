How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Ben Affleck May Not Be Directing Batman After All

January 3, 2017
Julia
ben-affleck-batman

Bad news for Batfleck fans. While it was previously announced that Ben Affleck was all set to direct himself in The Batman, it’s now looking a little shaky as to whether that remains true. In a recent interview, Affleck revealed that there’s still no script for the flick and took a hard stance on only signing on to direct if he thinks it’s up to scuff, saying “If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

After mixed reviews for both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, we can’t really blame Affleck for being a little hesitant to sign on for anything he doesn’t fully believe in, especially as he’ll be under far more scrutiny if he’s directing in addition to acting.

While we’re still holding out hope for an all Affleck Batman movie, the actor/director will still get plenty of screen time in Justice League, which is scheduled for release on November 16, 2017.

giphy

Trending
RELATED
thor-ragnarok-doctor-strange
News
Will Doctor Strange Play A Role In Thor: Ragnarok?
star wars
News
Director Gareth Edwards Dishes On Vader, Crawl Controversy, And All Kind...
emma-watson-beauty-beast
News
Drop Everything: Here’s Emma Watson Singing ‘Something There’ From...
tibrina hobson - getty images
News
Mark Hamill’s Tribute To Carrie Fisher’s Laugh Will Make You...
INNERSPACE CLIPS