'It's Been Cosmic': Why We'll Miss Peter Capaldi's Doctor Corrina

Peter Capaldi has just one more season to go as the Twelfth Doctor. The announcement that the tenth season of Doctor Who will be his last came yesterday during a radio interview with the BBC.

“One of the greatest privileges of being on Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” said the actor. “From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

We’d say so. Capaldi’s played the most badass Doctor that Who’s ever seen. He won’t be easy to replace. Here’s a few of our (several hundred) favourite things about the Twelfth Doctor.

His extreme aversion to hugs.

His ability to best Robin Hood in a spoon fight.

Every Christmas special including the sad one where we say goodbye to River Song, the super funny superhero-themed one, and the one where he tells Santa to shut up.

His love for humanity—balanced perfectly with his misanthropy.

And this cool AF move… (brb, gotta swoon).

Capaldi’s final appearance as the Doctor will be during next year’s Christmas special. “It’s a long way from over,” says Who showrunner Steven Moffat. “Peter’s amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard—Capaldi’s not done with you yet!”

The new season of Doctor Who returns to Space in April.