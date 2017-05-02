Here’s What 22 Young Superhero Actors Look Like Now
Everyone loves a good superhero origin story, and we’ve seen many of our favourite child actors get their start playing the younger versions of DC and Marvel’s finest. We wanted to know what these kids—a lot of whom are now grown up—look like today.
Most people on this list are dudes, since we’re still anxiously awaiting more female-centric superhero stories like Wonder Woman, Gotham City Sirens, and New Warriors to premiere. Check out what your favourite superhero kids are doing now.
Young Bruce Wayne in Batman & Robin (1997)
Now:
I don’t usually drink beer…. Photo credit: @coultron_defenderoftheuniverse
Eric Morelli
Though we didn’t get the best look at young Bruce Wayne’s face, we all know Eric Lloyd as the kid from The Santa Clause. Lloyd opened his own film and music production studio and plays in the band RadioMason.
Young Batman in Batman Begins (2005)
Now:
Gus Lewis‘s last acting credit was for the 2012 short The End. Late last year, he reviewed the PlayStation VR game Batman Arkham for GQ and shared his memories from working on the film.
Young Jean Grey in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
Now:
Haley Ramm recently guest-starred on episodes of The Originals, Mistresses, and Notorious.
Young Angel in X-Men: The Last Stand
Now:
Cayden Boyd recently graduated from Pepperdine University with a business degree and is starting his own business.
Young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
Now:
Um, you know what Troye Sivan’s been up to lately! He performed with Alessia Cara at the 2016 VMAs, where the Blue Neighbourhood trilogy was nominated for Best Breakthrough Long Form Video.
Young Green Lantern in Green Lantern (2011)
Now:
Gattlin Griffith is currently studying at UCLA and is a budding photographer. His last big film was Labor Day with Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin.
Young Thor in Thor (2011)
Now:
Dakota Goyo‘s last major projects involved him getting harassed by aliens in Dark Skies and portraying a young Russell Crowe in Noah.
Young Loki in Thor
Now:
Cool as always
ted allpress
Young Professor X in X-Men: First Class (2011)
Now:
Laurence Belcher starred in several theatre plays, including King John and The Fairy Queen.
Young Mystique in X-Men: First Class
Now:
Morgan Lily recently guest-starred on Chicago Med and had a recurring role on Shameless back in 2014. She also recreated her Marvel character when X-Men: Apocalypse had its own filter on Snapchat.
Young Magneto in X-Men: First Class
Now:
Bill Milner recently starred alongside Game of Thrones‘s Maisie Williams in iBoy. In an interview with Vulkan, Milner shared he’d just finished shooting a “a gothic ghost story” in Ireland.
Young Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Now:
Besides starring on The Strain, Max Charles is doing voice-over work on Harvey Beaks, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and The Lion Guard.
Youngest Superman in Man of Steel (2013)
Now:
All of my favorite people! pic.twitter.com/Sj6pYl7alz
Cooper Timberline
Cooper Timberline did a short film the same year as his DC debut, but hasn’t acted since.
Younger Superman in Man of Steel
Now:
Duh! Dylan Sprayberry stars as werewolf Liam Dunbar on MTV’s Teen Wolf.
Young Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Now:
Wyatt Oleff just reprised his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and plays Stan Uris in the It reboot.
Young Flash on The Flash (2014)
Now:
Here’s a long awaited updated photo of me. I decided to put it on my IMDb page as well 😉 #2016to2017 pic.twitter.com/5D1WveRy4p
Logan K. Williams
After joining the DC Universe, Logan Williams worked on both Supernatural and When Calls the Heart.
Young Supergirl on Supergirl (2015)
Now:
While Supergirl was Malina Weissman‘s breakout role, A Series of Unfortunate Events made her a star. She’s currently filming Season 2 of the Lemony Snicket adaptation.
Young Kal-El on Supergirl
Now:
@AmericanWifeABC Cleaned Up Otto kids #americanhousewife @KatyEMixon @bader_diedrich @ImMegDonnelly @Julia_Butters @ABC_Publicity pic.twitter.com/tXTW28Yb7p
Daniel DiMaggio
Daniel DiMaggio now plays the scheming Oliver Otto on American Housewife.
Young Arrow on Arrow (2015)
Now:
Jacob Hoppenbrouwer switched from DC to Marvel, recently appearing on two episodes of Legion as a young David Haller.
Young Daredevil on Daredevil (2015)
Now:
After losing his vision as part of Matt Murdock’s tragic origin story on Daredevil, Skylar Gaertner is now working on the TV show Ozark, starring Jason Bateman.
Young Jessica Jones on Jessica Jones (2015)
Now:
Elizabeth Cappuccino‘s new film, Super Dark Times, recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She’s also guest-starring on an upcoming episode of Broad City.
Young Kilgrave on Jessica Jones
Now:
While Kilgrave is a supervillain, not a superhero—as is Loki, for that matter—we can’t leave him off this extensive list. Now with a full head of hair, James Freedson-Jackson recently starred in The Strange Ones with Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer.