News

Here’s What 22 Young Superhero Actors Look Like Now

May 2, 2017
Stacey

Everyone loves a good superhero origin story, and we’ve seen many of our favourite child actors get their start playing the younger versions of DC and Marvel’s finest. We wanted to know what these kids—a lot of whom are now grown up—look like today.

Most people on this list are dudes, since we’re still anxiously awaiting more female-centric superhero stories like Wonder Woman, Gotham City Sirens, and New Warriors to premiere. Check out what your favourite superhero kids are doing now.

Young Bruce Wayne in Batman & Robin (1997)

Now:

I don’t usually drink beer…. Photo credit: @coultron_defenderoftheuniverse

A post shared by Eric Morelli (@ericlloydmorelli) on

Though we didn’t get the best look at young Bruce Wayne’s face, we all know Eric Lloyd as the kid from The Santa Clause. Lloyd opened his own film and music production studio and plays in the band RadioMason.

 

Young Batman in Batman Begins (2005)

Now:

Gus Lewis‘s last acting credit was for the 2012 short The End. Late last year, he reviewed the PlayStation VR game Batman Arkham for GQ and shared his memories from working on the film.

 

Young Jean Grey in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Now:

🍇Some cheap frills 🍇

A post shared by Haley Ramm (@halesbells) on


Haley Ramm recently guest-starred on episodes of The Originals, Mistresses, and Notorious.

 

Young Angel in X-Men: The Last Stand

Now:

😊🐒 Whole other level of stoke!!! #paodeacucar #rio2016 #macacos

A post shared by Cayden Boyd (@cmbreezy3) on

Cayden Boyd recently graduated from Pepperdine University with a business degree and is starting his own business.

 

Young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Now:

throwback to @outmagazine ! 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) on

Um, you know what Troye Sivan’s been up to lately! He performed with Alessia Cara at the 2016 VMAs, where the Blue Neighbourhood trilogy was nominated for Best Breakthrough Long Form Video.

 

Young Green Lantern in Green Lantern (2011)

Now:

thank you @teren_o for making me look better than I actually am (once again)

A post shared by Gattlin Tadd Griffith (@gattlingriffith) on

Gattlin Griffith is currently studying at UCLA and is a budding photographer. His last big film was Labor Day with Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin.

 

Young Thor in Thor (2011)

Now:

🎬🖤

A post shared by Dakota Goyo (@dakota_goyo_17) on

Dakota Goyo‘s last major projects involved him getting harassed by aliens in Dark Skies and portraying a young Russell Crowe in Noah.

 

Young Loki in Thor

 

Now:

Cool as always

A post shared by ted allpress (@tedster1999) on

 

Young Professor X in X-Men: First Class (2011)

Now: 

Ballin’ with bae #lawsocball

A post shared by Laurence Belcher (@l_belcher) on

Laurence Belcher starred in several theatre plays, including King John and The Fairy Queen.

 

Young Mystique in X-Men: First Class

Now:

⚡️

A post shared by Morgan Lily (@molilypop) on

Morgan Lily recently guest-starred on Chicago Med and had a recurring role on Shameless back in 2014. She also recreated her Marvel character when X-Men: Apocalypse had its own filter on Snapchat.

 

Young Magneto in X-Men: First Class

Now:

Nah I’m just messing… I still got you babe @adidas @adidasoriginals @adidasuk hey guys 👋🏻

A post shared by Bill Milner (@billmilner) on

Bill Milner recently starred alongside Game of Thrones‘s Maisie Williams in iBoy. In an interview with Vulkan, Milner shared he’d just finished shooting a “a gothic ghost story” in Ireland.

 

Young Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Now:

Wearing @scotch_official @allsaints & @ragandbone in NY 📸 by @masoncharles

A post shared by Max Charles (@maxcharles1) on

Besides starring on The Strain, Max Charles is doing voice-over work on Harvey Beaks, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and The Lion Guard.

 

Youngest Superman in Man of Steel (2013)

Now:

Cooper Timberline did a short film the same year as his DC debut, but hasn’t acted since.

 

Younger Superman in Man of Steel

Now:

My resting dork face

A post shared by Dylan Sprayberry (@dylansprayberry) on

Duh! Dylan Sprayberry stars as werewolf Liam Dunbar on MTV’s Teen Wolf.

 

Young Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Now:

We meet again. @marvel @guardiansofthegalaxy #gotgvol2

A post shared by ᴡʏᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴇss ᴏʟᴇғғ (@wyattoleff) on

Wyatt Oleff just reprised his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and plays Stan Uris in the It reboot.

 

Young Flash on The Flash (2014)

Now:

After joining the DC Universe, Logan Williams worked on both Supernatural and When Calls the Heart.

 

Young Supergirl on Supergirl (2015)

Now:

Thank you @skinnydiplondon 🌹

A post shared by 🌷•MALINA•🌷 (@malinaweissman) on

While Supergirl was Malina Weissman‘s breakout role, A Series of Unfortunate Events made her a star. She’s currently filming Season 2 of the Lemony Snicket adaptation.

 

Young Kal-El on Supergirl

Now:


Daniel DiMaggio now plays the scheming Oliver Otto on American Housewife.

 

Young Arrow on Arrow (2015)

Now:

Jacob Hoppenbrouwer switched from DC to Marvel, recently appearing on two episodes of Legion as a young David Haller.

 

Young Daredevil on Daredevil (2015)

Now:

After losing his vision as part of Matt Murdock’s tragic origin story on Daredevil, Skylar Gaertner is now working on the TV show Ozark, starring Jason Bateman.

 

Young Jessica Jones on Jessica Jones (2015)

Now:

🎄(unedited)

A post shared by Liz Cappuccino (@elizabethcappuccino) on

Elizabeth Cappuccino‘s new film, Super Dark Times, recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She’s also guest-starring on an upcoming episode of Broad City.

 

Young Kilgrave on Jessica Jones

Now:

S O U T H B Y S O U T H W E S T ✌️😜#jamesfreedsonjackson

A post shared by James Freedson-Jackson (@jamesfreedsonjackson) on

While Kilgrave is a supervillain, not a superhero—as is Loki, for that matter—we can’t leave him off this extensive list. Now with a full head of hair, James Freedson-Jackson recently starred in The Strange Ones with Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer.

