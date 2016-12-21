Share This: Wes Anderson Returns To Animation With Isle Of Dogs Jon

It’s been a well-known fact for quite some time that Fantastic Mr. Fox director Wes Anderson is working on an animated movie about dogs, but the director just made things a lot more official. In a video message from England, he offered a lengthy cast list (which includes Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Courtney B. Vance, Yoko Ono, and Edward Norton), confirmed that shooting is underway, and revealed the film’s title: Isle of Dogs. While Anderson didn’t share any additional details about the movie, he offered a quick glimpse of Norton’s character, Rex (who you can see above). During the video, the actor pokes his head through a doorway, emulating Rex’s side-tilting posture.

This video is part of a Crowdrise project that allows fans to contribute for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip for 2 to London to meet Anderson, get a tour of the production, and record the voice of a dog in the film. (Please note: “barking, howling & whimpering may be required.”) An additional 75 winners will get a signed DVD and/or book. So how do you win? For every 10 dollars you contribute to the Film Foundation, you will earn one entry. As the Crowdrise page explains, the Film Foundation is Martin Scorsese’s celebrated non-profit organization dedicated to a very worthy cause: “protecting and preserving motion picture history.”

A closer look at the film’s Crowdrise page also offers a few additional hints about Isle of Dogs. For one, the prevalence of Japanese names (including Ono, as well as Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, and Koyu Rankin) suggests that this film will tap into Anderson’s love of Japanese cinema, as does the concept art glimpsed at the bottom of the page. If you’re a big spender, you can bypass the raffle aspect of this undertaking and purchase a shirt (for $100), the grand prize (for $50,000), or the aforementioned concept art (for $10,000).

The release date of Isle of Dogs is still to be determined, but you can watch the Crowdrise video below.