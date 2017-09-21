Share This: See Wes Anderson’s Version Of Canine Dystopia In First Isle Of Dogs Trailer Corrina

Following The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, Wes Anderson is returning to a medium in which 100 per cent symmetry is achievable: animation. Anderson’s new movie, Isle of Dogs, is set 20 years in the future, in a Japanese city where all the dogs have been quarantined on an island of trash due to overpopulation and the rampant spread of dog flu.

Here, sneezy, English-speaking alphas try to keep their morale up, despite a dire lack of belly rubs, milkbones, and frisbees. Separated from their owners, they survive on bags of food scraps (aka every dog’s dream dinner). But something more sinister seems to lie ahead for the dogs. Enter: 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi, ward to the city’s corrupt mayor. After every dog in Megasaki City is exiled to Trash Island, he steals a mini Junior-Turbo Prop and crash-lands on the island, hoping to find his bodyguard dog, Spots. Teaming up with a pack of mongrel pals, he begins “an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.”

Like Fantastic Mr. Fox, the movie features an A-list roster of actors supplying dog (and human, but mostly dog) voices. Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, and Greta Gerwig are all set to star.

Isle of Dogs is in theatres on March 23, 2018. Check out the trailer below.