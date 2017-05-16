Share This: War For The Planet Of The Apes Is The End Of A Trilogy Jon

After directing the two sequels to 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, July’s War for the Planet of the Apes), director Matt Reeves appears to be leaving the franchise, in order to breathe new life into another wildly popular franchise: Batman. While the director’s departure from the series doesn’t necessarily spell the end for Caesar (Andy Serkis) and company, producer Peter Chernin told Cinema Blend that War can be seen as an ending of sorts, even though the franchise is likely to continue.

“We’ve always looked at these three movies as a trilogy,” he said. “Not to say it’s the end of the Apes movies, because what we’re trying to do is get as close up to the original Planet of the Apes. But we were always looking at these three movies as a trilogy, and I think this movie in some ways completes this trilogy from when Caesar was born. What we’re trying to do with this movie is bring it to a final war between humans and apes, and obviously, you’ll see what happens there.”

So what does that mean for Caesar? Chernin is vague, but don’t be surprised when violence erupts. “When Caesar was born, it put him on a collision course with human civilization—and we wanted to complete that collision course in this movie.”

War for the Planet of the Apes arrives in theatres on July 14. Check out the brand new trailer below: