News

Vin Diesel Is Taking Fast & Furious From The Screen To The Stage

August 14, 2017
Hilary H

Getty

Fans of The Fast and the Furious don’t have to settle for the occasional movie marathon or Fate of the Furious viewing in the comfort of their own homes to rev their engines: Vin Diesel is hard at work on the next iteration of the high-speed series, and it’s coming at you in a new format that practically hands you the keys.

On August 9, Diesel—rocking a torn jersey with a Toretto name tag for his character, Dom—revealed that he’s on set in New York filming portions of a program that’ll make up a new, globally-touring Fast & Furious live show.

“It’s the first time it’s ever been done,” Diesel shares, a sentiment he repeats a couple of times in the clip. “It’ll be a way for you to see the action firsthand.” So, basically, the Fast & Furious crew aren’t just inviting you along for the ride, but throwing open the passenger door—or even inviting you to take the driver’s seat.

He doesn’t go into details or dish about what a live show will entail, exactly, but if it’s getting mounted in stadiums—he did say that the first outing of the show will likely take place at London’s O2 Arena before moving onto another city—then it’s safe to assume that the live twist on Fast & Furious is set to be a huge production indeed.

