The 5 Biggest Games To Look Out For In 2017

To us, a new year means a whole slew of new video games to play. But with cutting-edge technology, improved graphics, and enhanced story lines of old favourites, 2017’s lineup of releases has got us more excited than ever. Here are five titles to look forward to.

1. Star Trek: Bridge Crew

As Ajay and I discovered firsthand at E3 last summer, Star Trek: Bridge Crew will make all of your star fleet dreams come true. Along with your friends online, you’ll command the USS Aegis and explore an uncharted sector of space. The game puts players in chaotic multi-tasking with their friends in stunning VR that fully realizes a familiar setting of the beloved sci-fi franchise. This could be a great step in the right direction for VR gaming.

2. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect: Andromeda is new territory for the franchise. Set 600 years after the first game trilogy, Andromeda finds players exploring an open world galaxy in search of new planets for human colonization. With new vehicles such as the Tempest and Nomad, you can explore planets with a variety of new characters and battle new enemies with new abilities. Andromeda is laying the groundwork for another epic tale in the Mass Effect universe.

3. South Park: The Fractured But Whole

If The Stick of Truth was South Park‘s hilarious homage and parody of popular RPGs, we can expect The Fractured But Whole to be a hilarious homage and parody of super hero games. Developed by Ubisoft in collaboration with series’ creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the game was originally slated for release in late 2016 but was delayed. Now, it’s likely to be among the best games of 2017.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo isn’t taking things easy with the return of the Zelda franchise. Of course, there are similar weapons: swords, shields, bows and arrows, but they’ve turned up the survival element of this new wild world so stamina and hearts can now be replenished by gathering and cooking food. With a wide and wild world to explore, the mysteries of Hyrule await. And thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2

Fans have been waiting for the follow-up to Red Dead Redemption for years and after a pair of viral tweets last October. Fans got their wish with a teaser trailer offering just a small taste of the striking visuals we can expect. The game is slated for a fall release and though there’s still so much under wraps, the teaser site did mention that the game will provide the foundation for a new online multiplayer experience. Winter isn’t even over and we’re already so excited for fall.