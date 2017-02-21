Share This: Stefan And Elena Finally Reunite In Vampire Diaries Series Finale Teaser Crystal

The Vampire Diaries is truly milking Nina Dobrev’s return to the series for all it’s worth. (To be fair, it’s worth quite a lot to this incredibly patient-ish fandom.) First, TVD dropped a 10-second teaser from the series finale featuring Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert, awake and more confused than ever, asking an unknown someone, “What happened? Why am I here right now?”

Now, The CW has dropped yet another 10-second teaser for the March 10 series finale, and this one at least answers the mystery of who Elena was talking to: none other than Stefan Salvatore. And that’s not all! Stefan appears to be dressed in a suit—say, for a June wedding? Or perhaps he’s dressed for a (gasp) funeral. This brief sneak peek is also peppered with some of the same nostalgic images from the first teaser, including Elena gazing at a photo from her Mystic Falls High cheerleading days with Caroline and Bonnie. Ah, youth.

This is seriously the most excruciating marketing roll-out in modern history. WE NEED MORE THAN 10 SECONDS, JULIE PLEC. (Sorry, our emotions are just at an all-time high right now. We hate goodbyes.)