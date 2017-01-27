Share This: These Vampire Diaries Series Finale Cast Photos Might Make You Cry Crystal

CTV‘s The Vampire Diaries just started production on its series finale, and it’s making the cast and crew seriously nostalgic. The finale episode, titled “I Was Feeling Epic,” will bring together many of the show’s most beloved faces, past and present—including its former leading lady, Nina Dobrev, who exited the series two seasons ago to pursue other projects.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, executive producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, as well as the cast, have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s Atlanta set. Television shows may be temporary—unless we’re talking about Grey’s Anatomy, which will never, ever go off the air—but memories are forever. Like vampires, who are also forever.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all of the bittersweet moments being captured on social media:

Damon and Stefan prepare for the end

Count down to the end starts now… with these two guys A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Caroline, too

Caroline, Stefan & Damon on a warm winter day… A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:13am PST

The last first take ever

Last first take of the series. #tvdforever A photo posted by julieplec (@julieplec) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

The last scene in Caroline’s house

That’s a wrap on Caroline’s house 🏡 😭 #tvdseason8 #tvdforever @julieplec A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

The LAST scene in Damon’s bedroom

Last scene in Damon’s bedroom. #TVDforever A photo posted by julieplec (@julieplec) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Bonnie and Elena will always be BFFs, even if one can’t live while the other is alive

An official TBT! Pilot Episode on set with @katgraham and @ninadobrev #tvdforever A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Elena is back!