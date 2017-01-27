How do you want to login to your Space account?

These Vampire Diaries Series Finale Cast Photos Might Make You Cry

January 27, 2017
Crystal
mgid-ao-image-mtv (12)

CTV‘s The Vampire Diaries just started production on its series finale, and it’s making the cast and crew seriously nostalgic. The finale episode, titled “I Was Feeling Epic,” will bring together many of the show’s most beloved faces, past and present—including its former leading lady, Nina Dobrev, who exited the series two seasons ago to pursue other projects.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, executive producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, as well as the cast, have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s Atlanta set. Television shows may be temporary—unless we’re talking about Grey’s Anatomy, which will never, ever go off the air—but memories are forever. Like vampires, who are also forever.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all of the bittersweet moments being captured on social media:

Damon and Stefan prepare for the end

Count down to the end starts now… with these two guys

A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

Caroline, too

Caroline, Stefan & Damon on a warm winter day…

A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

The last first take ever

Last first take of the series. #tvdforever

A photo posted by julieplec (@julieplec) on

The last scene in Caroline’s house

That’s a wrap on Caroline’s house 🏡 😭 #tvdseason8 #tvdforever @julieplec

A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on

The LAST scene in Damon’s bedroom

Last scene in Damon’s bedroom. #TVDforever

A photo posted by julieplec (@julieplec) on

Bonnie and Elena will always be BFFs, even if one can’t live while the other is alive

An official TBT! Pilot Episode on set with @katgraham and @ninadobrev #tvdforever

A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on

Elena is back!

I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

