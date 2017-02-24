How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Caroline Puts Her June Wedding On Hold In This Vampire Diaries Exclusive Clip

February 24, 2017
Crystal

With Caroline and Stefan’s relationship currently in emotional purgatory on The Vampire Diaries, she’s turning her attention to her other children: Josie and Lizzie.

At the end of last week’s episode, Alaric told Caroline that the twins were acting out at their preschool—and using their burgeoning magical powers to do so. In this exclusive clip from Friday’s episode (“It’s Been a Hell of a Ride”), Caroline confronts Alaric about why he’s been keeping secrets about the girls from her. But she also ends up confronting herself about the reality of her and Stefan’s complicated relationship.

“Stefan and I are having some issues,” she tells Ric. Yeah, Car, that’s the understatement of the century. And those issues left Caroline no choice but to postpone Steroline’s June wedding. (For now.)

Stefan better get his shit together before Caroline decides it would just be easier for everyone to just marry Alaric.

Trending
RELATED
News
The Future Of Doctor Who
News
Morgan Got A Beauty And The Beast Sneak Peek At Toronto’s Casa Lom...
News
NASA Has Discovered 7 Earth-Like Planets Just 40 Light-Years Away
News
Nightwing (And His Glorious Butt) Are Coming To The Big Screen
INNERSPACE CLIPS