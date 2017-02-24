Share This: Caroline Puts Her June Wedding On Hold In This Vampire Diaries Exclusive Clip Crystal

With Caroline and Stefan’s relationship currently in emotional purgatory on The Vampire Diaries, she’s turning her attention to her other children: Josie and Lizzie.

At the end of last week’s episode, Alaric told Caroline that the twins were acting out at their preschool—and using their burgeoning magical powers to do so. In this exclusive clip from Friday’s episode (“It’s Been a Hell of a Ride”), Caroline confronts Alaric about why he’s been keeping secrets about the girls from her. But she also ends up confronting herself about the reality of her and Stefan’s complicated relationship.

“Stefan and I are having some issues,” she tells Ric. Yeah, Car, that’s the understatement of the century. And those issues left Caroline no choice but to postpone Steroline’s June wedding. (For now.)

Stefan better get his shit together before Caroline decides it would just be easier for everyone to just marry Alaric.