The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Goodbye To Mystic Falls For The Final Time Crystal

That’s a wrap on The Vampire Diaries. After eight years of mysticism, heartbreak, frustrating romantic developments, and gravity-defying Hero Hair, the celebrated CW drama wrapped production on its very last episode Wednesday night (February 9). The cast and crew were on hand to celebrate the bittersweet occasion with cake, booze, and plenty of tears.

The final episode, titled “I Was Feeling Epic,” will bring together the show’s most beloved faces from the past and present—including former leading lady Nina Dobrev, who exited the series two seasons ago to pursue other projects. Dobrev wrapped the finale earlier this week, penning a heartfelt note to fans on Instagram. “I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, series regulars Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candice King, Kat Graham, and Matt Davis all wrapped on Wednesday. And it appears as though the very final scene that was shot was fittingly between the two brothers that started it all: Damon and Stefan Salvatore. (I’m not crying, you’re crying.)

As we look back on some of the cast and crew’s final memories from that last day on set, just remember: television shows may be temporary, but memories are forever. Like vampires, who are also forever.

Paul Wesley marked his very last scene with Ian Somerhalder with one last photo in front of the Camaro.

That’s officially a wrap. One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro. To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn’t have done it without you. A photo posted by Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Can you blame him?

Ian Somerhalder took to Facebook to live-stream from the Atlanta set.

The actor had several Facebook Live chats with fans throughout the night, the last of which ended with him stepping in front of the camera for his last set of takes. “Here we go,” he said. “Last scene ever.”

Executive producer Julie Plec captured the emotion that immediately followed—and the massive cake.

That’s a wrap. Thank you #TVDFamily for the love, the passion & the friendship. Eternally grateful. #tvdforever pic.twitter.com/mM2RcuvQQx — Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 9, 2017

We wrapped and the skies opened up with a freakin’ deluge of rain. One last Atlanta storm! — Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 9, 2017

Mystic Falls has never looked sweeter.

Candice King brought her daughter to her last day on set.

No wonder she wanted to come hang on mommy’s last day… #tvdforever A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

As emotional support, probably.

Kat Graham wrapped earlier that morning but shared a fantastic fan video to celebrate the one and only Bonnie Bennett.

And that’s a wrap on Bonnie Bennett! Thank you to all the amazing fans for all your love ❤️ https://t.co/mqM9PmYQAA — Kat Graham (@KatGraham) February 9, 2017

This is surprisingly hypnotic.

And Matt Davis gave fans a short message before filming his very last scene as Alaric.

Getting ready for my last shot… Love you guys!!! A video posted by Matthew Davis (@immatthewdavis) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” he said. Indeed it has, Ric.