movie Thor: Ragnarok

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Braces For Battle With Loki In Thor: Ragnarok

August 16, 2017
Jon

Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok

    RELEASE
  • November 3, 2017

When you visit the Grandmaster-ruled planet of Sakaar later this year in Thor: Ragnarok, you will be understandably preoccupied with the battle between Thor and Hulk, but further down the bill, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will also face off. In spite of this conflict, Thompson recently told Entertainment Weekly that these feuding characters actually have a few things in common. “I just think there’s something about two folks that kind of come from the same place in a sense, that have the same chip on their shoulder in a way,” she explained. “There’s a thin line between how much they hate and love each other.”

As for the fight itself, Thompson revealed that the actors—and comedy director Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows)—approached this confrontation with a sense of fun. “First of all, the choreography was really punchy and physical, not as much sword work, which sort of keeps you at arm’s length with people,” she said. “I think because Tom’s character is involved there’s a cheekiness to that fight that made it just really fun—it just felt like a tennis match. I don’t know if it remains, but there were a lot of one-liners between us. So it has a real sort of sense of humour.”

You can see Loki and Valkyrie in action when Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on November 3. For a taste of what’s to come, check out the trailer below:

