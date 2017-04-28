Share This: We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Rihanna On This Valerian Theatrical Poster Crystal

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is going to be one hell of a trip.

Luc Besson’s summer sci-fi epic follows special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne), who are tasked with maintaining order throughout the universe. But when the duo is sent to Alpha—the titular alien metropolis known as the “City of a Thousand Planets”—to ward off an unknown threat, Valerian and Laureline must find the culprit or risk losing the entire universe. TL;DR: the stakes are very high.

If lush, interstellar landscapes and a bevy of sci-fi creatures (some, incredibly adorable) don’t sell you on it, then perhaps Rihanna’s performance as an alien shapeshifter will do the trick.

Check out the theatrical poster for the film, exclusively on MTV News:

Valerian is based on a series of French graphic novels, Valérian and Laureline, from writer Pierre Christin and artist Jean-Claude Mézières. The film is a passion project for Besson, who’s been working on it since 2012.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits Earth theatres July 21.