How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Rihanna On This Valerian Theatrical Poster

April 28, 2017
Crystal

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is going to be one hell of a trip.

Luc Besson’s summer sci-fi epic follows special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne), who are tasked with maintaining order throughout the universe. But when the duo is sent to Alpha—the titular alien metropolis known as the “City of a Thousand Planets”—to ward off an unknown threat, Valerian and Laureline must find the culprit or risk losing the entire universe. TL;DR: the stakes are very high.

If lush, interstellar landscapes and a bevy of sci-fi creatures (some, incredibly adorable) don’t sell you on it, then perhaps Rihanna’s performance as an alien shapeshifter will do the trick.

Check out the theatrical poster for the film, exclusively on MTV News:

Valerian is based on a series of French graphic novels, Valérian and Laureline, from writer Pierre Christin and artist Jean-Claude Mézières. The film is a passion project for Besson, who’s been working on it since 2012.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits Earth theatres July 21.

Trending
RELATED
News
Emma Watson Has The Perfect Idea For A Beauty And The Beast Sequel
News
So Johnny Depp Just Crashed The Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride At Disneyl...
News
Here’s Why Brie Larson Didn’t Immediately Accept Her Captain Mar...
News
Emma Watson Hung Out With Her Harry Potter Sister-In-Law
INNERSPACE CLIPS