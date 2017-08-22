Share This: Unbreakable And Split Collide In Official Glass Plot Synopsis Jon

Depending on who you ask, M. Night Shyamalan is either wildly overrated or wildly underrated. This is especially true of Unbreakable, which was widely seen as a disappointing follow-up to The Sixth Sense when it arrived in 2000, but nonetheless found an impassioned cult following hungry for a sequel. Nobody was hungrier than Shyamalan himself, going out of his way to mention this possibility every chance he got, in spite of Unbreakable’s slightly disappointing—if still respectable—box office performance.

As the years passed, a sequel seemed increasingly unlikely—and then Shyamalan dreamed up one of his signature twists. At the conclusion of Split, Unbreakable’s David Dunn (Bruce Willis) made a surprise appearance, paving the way for an Unbreakable–Split crossover movie. If you’re wondering how Shyamalan plans to bring these two movies together, look no further than the new plot synopsis for Glass:

“From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Glass arrives in theatres on January 18, 2019. In the meantime, check out the trailers for its predecessors below.