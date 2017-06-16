Share This: A Complete Guide To Every Cartoon From Your Childhood That’s Getting A Reboot Stacey

We are living in an age of reboots and the trend isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

Thanks to the internet, fans are actively campaigning for their favorite shows to get a second life—and networks are clearly listening. Cartoons and live-action series are being revitalized by the likes of Netflix, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and more, with original cast members stepping back into their iconic roles after a decade or longer. Although the Tales from the Crypt reboot is unfortunately dead as a doornail, there are still plenty of amazing shows on the horizon.

We’ve compiled a list of animated reboots that have already aired, are currently airing, or will air, and will be updating this article as new developments arise. Get your DVRs ready.

The Powerpuff Girls

When: First premiered April 4, 2016 and just finished Season 2

Where: Cartoon Network

The lowdown: Though voiced by different actresses, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are back to save the city of Townsville from utter destruction.

Voltron: Defender Of The Universe

When: First premiered June 10, 2016; Season 3 premiering September 2017 Where: Netflix The lowdown:Voltron: Legendary Defender reboots this ’80s cartoon about five teens who learn they’re connected to robotic lions that form a mega-robotic entity called Voltron, which is used to defend the universe from threats.

Samurai Jack

When: First premiered March 11, 2017; series wrapped May 20, 2017

Where: Adult Swim

The lowdown: Technically, this series didn’t reboot itself—instead, it got a fifth and final season 13 years later that officially concluded Jack’s story.

Ben 10

When: First premiered in the U.S. on April 10, 2017; renewed for Season 2 on May 22, 2017 Where: Cartoon Network The lowdown: Ben Tennyson is back in this reboot of the OG series from 2005. After Ben discovers the Omnitrix, he’s able to transform into 10 different aliens, making him an unlikely superhero.

Ducktales

When: The one-hour TV movie DuckTales: Woo-oo! airs August 12, 2017, with the series officially premiering September 23, 2017 Where: Disney XD The lowdown: David Tennant, Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi, and Bobby Moynihan will provide the voices for Scrooge McDuck and his three rambunctious grandnephews as they venture around the world and search for treasure. Last December, the cast sang the iconic theme song, complete with the “a-whoo-ooh”s.

Hey Arnold!

When: November 23, 2017 Where: Nickelodeon The lowdown: At long last, we’ll finally learn what happened to Arnold’s parents in this TV movie. Several OG cast members are reprising their roles after more than 10 years.

Muppet Babies

When: 2018

Where: Disney Junior

The lowdown: This reboot switches from animation to CGI-animated versions of Jim Henson’s characters’ younger selves. Get ready for more wacky adventures with Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and more.

Rocko’s Modern Life

When: 2018

Where: Nickelodeon

The lowdown: The residents of O-Town are getting their own TV movie and are ready to take on more absurd adventures. No word on whether Rocko will return to his phone-sex operator roots, though.

Carmen Sandiego

When: 2019

Where: Netflix

The lowdown: World traveller and successful thief Carmen Sandiego will soon ride again, with Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez voicing the villainess. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will voice Player, Carmen’s pal and accomplice, as they pull off new capers.

Invader Zim

When: TBD

Where: Nickelodeon

The lowdown: This TV movie will continue Zim’s exploits as he tries to take over the world in an attempt to gain the respect of the Irken leaders.

The Magic School Bus

When: TBD

Where: Netflix

The lowdown: The Magic School Bus Rides Again will continue Ms. Frizzle’s wacky field trips for a modern audience. SNL star Kate McKinnon will voice “The Frizz.” Seat belts, everyone!

Animaniacs

When: TBD

Where: TBD

The lowdown: This reboot is in its super early stages, but fans can’t wait to see more zany (to the max) adventures of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot.