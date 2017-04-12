Share This: Transformers: The Last Knight Looks Even Crazier Than Expected Jon

Is Michael Bay addicted to Transformers movies? Whereas most directors abandon a franchise after two or three films, Bay is currently finishing his fifth Transformers movie—and there may be more to come. Judging from the new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, the director simply can’t tear himself away from the infinite possibilities that the series provides. As long as his Transformers movies keep making billions of dollars, he will have carte blanche to explore his most excessive impulses. Say what you want about Bay, but there’s never been a director more willing to indulge in over-the-top CG spectacle for its own sake.

“Humans and Transformers are at war,” the official synopsis explains. “Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.”

That may sound generic, but the trailer promises a truly nutty sword and sorcery epic that looks like an ’80s cult movie with a weirdly heavy-handed tone—in the vein of Bay’s Pearl Harbor—and eye-popping 2017 special effects. You can find out more when Transformers: The Last Knight arrives in theatres on June 23. In the meantime, check out the crazy new trailer below.