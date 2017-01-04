Share This: See The Bittersweet Trailer For Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher’s Documentary Madeline

A week after the back-to-back deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, HBO has shared the trailer for a new documentary about the mother-daughter duo.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds follows the Hollywood icons between 2014 and 2015, as Reynolds prepared to accept her Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. In the trailer, which premiered on People, the women open up about Carrie’s mental health, their tightly bonded family, and being “best friends”—all while showing off their quick wit and sense of humour.

Fisher died last Tuesday at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest, and Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84. Bright Lights’ premiere date was moved up by HBO in the wake of their deaths, and will debut on January 7 at 8pm ET. The 95-minute documentary promises a “story of the family’s complicated love” and offers “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”