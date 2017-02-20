Share This: Toronto Black Film Festival Kicks Off In Toronto With Isaiah Washington April

The fifth annual Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF) kicked off 2017 with a huge bang. The festival welcomed actor and producer Isaiah Washington to Toronto for the event’s opening night as its official guest speaker.

During his visit to Toronto (his first in 17 years!), Isaiah hit up the InnerSpace studios to chat about this year’s TBFF and what we can expect from his current role on the sci-fi drama The 100.

Also, take a look at trailer for Tell Them We Are Rising, the opening film at the festival.